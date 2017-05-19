Alaska takes RHC-P’s Best Warrior Competition

BWC readies Soldiers as the force of the future

Emily Yeh

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Each year Regional Health Command-Pacific’s (RHC-P) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) identifies Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future.

“The Na Koa Best Warrior Competition selects the noncommissioned officer and Soldier to participate at the MEDCOM (Medical Command) level competition,” explained Command Sgt. Major Richard F. Watson, RHC-P’s senior enlisted adviser. “The individuals selected will best represent RHC-P, the Army and MEDCOM values while demonstrating the Army Warrior Ethos.”

Seventeen elite competitors from around RHC-P tested their Army aptitude by conquering urban warfare simulations, board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment, earlier this month.

Sgt. Ryan Harpster and Spc. Lyndon Wright, both from Medical Department Activity-Alaska (MEDDAC-AK), came out of battle as RHC-P’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. Both will now represent the region at the MEDCOM level competition in July 2017, which takes place in San Antonio, Texas.

During the full week of competition, warriors faced a combatives contest, an obstacle course, a mystery event, day and night land navigation, a small arms range shoot, a ruck march, and written and oral boards. The warriors’ first task entailed taking the Army physical fitness test and meeting the Army required weight/height standards. This was only the beginning of the testing of their physical endurance.

The Soldiers then faced an obstacle course challenge that pushed their confidence and physical abilities. Next, the Warrior was required to successfully zero an M4 rifle, followed by the combatives competition, which tested their resolve during face-to-face combat. These tasks cultivated personal courage, toughness, balance, upper body strength and agility.

This year, competitors faced an additional challenge, a mystery event to test their reaction and their ability to adapt and overcome a situation quickly and decisively. The mystery event consisted of two trials presented only when the competitor stepped up to take the challenge. The tasks were designed to see how well Warriors think on their feet while under both physical and mental stress.

The first event was an individual timed kayak race. Competitors navigated a beach and ocean course in full uniform. The second part of the mystery event was also a timed event involving a blindfolded M16 and M9 assembly and functions check.

As in previous years, the competition included a day and night land navigation course and a ruck march.

“The region’s Best Warrior competition reflects the mission, strategic vision and goals of Army Medicine while supporting the AMEDD Enlisted Corps. The outcome is our corps is trained, ready and responsive,” stated Watson.

Competitors were represented from all over RHC-P’s area of responsibility in the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, Japan, Korea, San Diego and Washington state.

