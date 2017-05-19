Vietnam veterans to be honored Memorial Day

Event will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU — In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, a special collaborative Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, or Pūowaina in Hawaiian.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. It’s free and open to the public; however, there will be no public parking in Punchbowl as free shuttles will be provided

The ceremony will include speeches, presentation of wreath, a cannon salute, a planned U.S. Air Force and Hawaiʻi Air National Guard flyover, playing of taps and performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band.

The event is being sponsored by Governor David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, the U.S. Veterans Administration, the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Veteran Services, the City and County of Honolulu, the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam Commemorative Committee, various Vietnam veterans organizations, and several other groups.

This year’s joint ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary will be larger than Memorial Day events in previous years and is expected to attract some 3,000 attendees. As a result, parking and driving in Punchbowl will be restricted until noon.

Free shuttles will be available for the public from the Alapa‘i Transit Center from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. the morning of the ceremony. Eighteen city buses will continuously shuttle attendees during this time. The last shuttle departs at 7:30 a.m.

Attendees are required to be within Punchbowl by 8 a.m, after which access into Punchbowl will be restricted until the ceremony is finished. Shuttle service back to the Alapa‘i Transit Center will commence following the conclusion of the ceremony, and the last shuttle back will depart at noon. Regular bus rules apply to the shuttle service, including limits on baggage.

Shuttle riders are encouraged to park at one of several free sites, including the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building parking lot, Alapaʻi Transit Center parking lot, and President William McKinley High School’s parking lot accessible from South King Street.

TheHandi-Van reserved rides and licensed/marked taxi cabs will be allowed to drive into Punchbowl. No personal vehicles will be allowed unless previously authorized.

Sunscreen and water are recommended as covered seating is limited for the ceremony. Please do not bring your own chair into the cemetery. Reserved seating will be offered to veterans and invited guests. Remaining seats will be offered to the public on a first come, first served basis.

Category: Leadership, News, Observances