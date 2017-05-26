715th MI leads, honors Waialua HS graduates

Story and photos by

Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade

Public Affairs

WAIALUA — More than 100 family and friends gathered together to celebrate one of the most important moments of their loved ones lives: graduation day.

Soldiers assigned to the color guard team in 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th MI Brigade, came out to support and present the colors at Waialua High and Intermediate School graduation, here, May 20.

The color guard team was led by Staff Sgt. Georgina D. Parker, the noncommissioned officer in charge, with Spc. Tymeke S. Lowery, Spc. Kaelan O. Henry, Spc. Dominique E. Charles and Pvt. Sky M. Hartman.

Annual support

“It has been an honor for us to have the 500th MI Bde. color guard participate in our commencement exercises for the past seven years,” said Lorri Sonan, Waialua H.S. student activities coordinator. “Having the color guard open the ceremony adds a touch of prestige to the night. We appreciate the time and support given to help us create a memorable event for our graduating seniors.”

As the ceremony began with the color guard marching down the red carpet aisle to lead the way for the graduates, the crowd began to cheer with the anticipation of seeing their graduates walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

“I did ROTC (the Reserve Officer Training Corps) in high school and was a part of the color guard team,” said Hartman. “It means a lot to be able to come out to support and represent my unit and the Army during this ceremony.”

At the end of the ceremony, the color guard led the cadets out of the gymnasium to their awaiting family and friends.

500th MI Bde. continues its longstanding partnership with Wailalua H.S. and looks forward to working together and supporting the students and faculty in the next school year.

Category: Community