Community urged to fill out health survey

Linda Bass

U.S. Army Public Health Command

How do you feel about the health and wellness of your community? What do you think are the top physical, behavioral, social, spiritual and family health issues in the community?

Your opinion matters and your local Community Health Promotion Council (CHPC) wants to hear from you.

The Community Strengths and Themes Assessment is underway at US Army-Hawaii (USARHAW) and will run through Aug. 1. Developed as a “holistic approach to assess the community for needs, this survey is designed to capture the pulse of our community members’ feelings on quality of life, health, safety and satisfaction.”

Survey questions cover a wide variety of topics related to health wellness, and resiliency and how well community programs and services address community members’ needs. Participants will be asked to identify top health issues and risky behaviors, assess their personal health as well as that of the community at-large, and to assess how familiar they are with programs and services to address health and wellness issues.

Results of the assessment will be briefed to senior community leaders at the quarterly Community Health Promotion Council and are expected to play a role in the identification of council priorities. Top identified issues will be assigned to functional working groups for the development of action plans and processes to address those needs.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is available online at the following link: https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se.ashx?s=251137453825C6F3.

All US Army Hawaii community members are encouraged to participate.

(Note: Linda Bass is the Health Promotion Officer for USARHAW. General information about the CSTA is referenced from U.S. Army Public Health Command information papers.)

Category: News