Hawaii’s museums: Embrace history with summer family fun

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Whether it’s military history or cultural enlightenment, Hawaii’s many museums offer a chance to re-visit the past and learn more about what makes the islands unique.

Tropic Lightning Museum

Among the most convenient museums for Army families living on post to reach, the Tropic Lightning Museum’s focus is on all things related to the history of Schofield Barracks. Get a glimpse of what it was like to live on post before statehood and brush up on your history of the 25th Infantry Division.

Noteworthy

The museum’s rotating gallery is always changing and it’s also expanding its exhibit on post-Vietnam War and Cold War history.

Address: Bldg. 361, Waianae Avenue, Schofield Barracks

Phone: 655-0438

Website: www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/tlm

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, closed on federal holidays

Admission: Free

Hawaii Army Museum



This museum celebrates Hawaii’s rich military history. Located at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki, its catalog of exhibits includes everything from military weapons to a gallery of heroes and a special exhibit dedicated to former Veterans Affairs Secretary Gen. Eric Shinseki, a native of Kauai.

Noteworthy

This museum has an extensive collection focused on the contributions of Japanese Americans during WWII. These include exhibits on the 100th Infantry Battalion the 442nd Combat Regiment, the 1399th Engineer Battalion and the Military Intelligence Service.

Address: 2161 Kalia Road in Waikiki

Phone: 438-2825

Website: http://hiarmymuseum.org

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

Admission: Free, but donations are welcomed.

Parking: Validated parking at the Fort DeRussy Parking Facilities; $2 for the first hour, $1.25 for each additional hour.

Pacific Aviation Museum

This family friendly museum hosts many kid-friendly events and its extensive collection of airplanes and military memorabilia dating back to the 1940s make for an exciting experience for military buffs young and old.

Noteworthy

The 10th annual Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii returns to the museum Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature remote-control air craft, “candy bombings” over the historic Ford Island runway, hangar tours, restored World War II aircraft displays and a Kids Zone.

Address: Catch the shuttle bus from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center to the museum on Ford Island.

Phone: 441-1000

Website: www.pacificaviationmuseum.org

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission: $25 for adults, $12 for children ages 4-12, $15 for kamaaina and military personnel, $10 for kamaaina and military children ages 4-12, free for children under age 4.

Iolani Palace

This meticulously restored, opulent palace in downtown Honolulu was the home of King Kalakaua and his successor, Queen Liliuokalani, until the overthrow of the monarchy in 1893. Completed in 1882, the palace consists of a grand hall, state dining room, throne room and more.

Noteworthy

The daily tours of the palace includes a look into the imprisonment room, where Queen Liliuokalani was held under house arrest for almost eight months after the overthrow of her government. It is the only palace in the United States.

Address: 364 S. King St.

Phone: 522-0832

Website: www.iolanipalace.org

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with last ticket sold at 3:45 p.m.

Admission: Self-led tours are $14.75 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and free for children under the age of 3; guided tours are $21.75 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of 5 and 12; admission to the basement gallery exhibits are $5 for adults and $3 for children between the ages of 5 and 12.

Bishop Museum

Designated the Hawaii State Museum of Natural and Cultural History, you’ll find everything from exhibits on volcanology and oceanography to the treasured mahiole (feathered helmet) and ahu ula (feathered cloak) of the Hawaiian chief Kalaniopuu.

Noteworthy

The Hawaiian Hall features three floors of exhibits, cultural artifacts and displays to entertain and educate visitors about Hawaii’s rich cultural history and its connection to the Pacific and the wider world.

Address: 1525 Bernice St.

Phone: 847-3511

Website: www.bishopmuseum.org

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Admission: General admission is $22.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors, $14.95 for juniors and free for children under age 3; kamaaina and military admission is $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $10.95 for juniors and free for children under age 3.

Parking: $5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $3 from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. No overnight parking.

Honolulu Museum of Art

This museum describes itself as an institution dedicated to the collection, preservation, interpretation and teaching of visual arts through the presentation of exhibits, films, and public programs that showcase Hawaii’s diverse culture and community. In addition to the main museum, it also encompasses the Spalding House museum, the Honolulu Museum School of Art, the Doris Duke Theatre and the Shangri La Center for Islamic Arts and Culture.

Noteworthy

Free Family Sundays – Admission is free to the public on the third Sunday of every month, and the museum fills the day with art activities, films and entertainment built around a theme. The June 18 theme, “Oh My Dad!” will have kids celebrating Father’s Day by creating aloha-shirt-shaped cards and other crafts.

Address: 900 S. Beretenia St.

Phone: 532-8700

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org

Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $10 for adults, free for children age 17 and under, free on Bank of Hawaii Sundays and the first Wednesday of every month.

Doris Duke’s Shangri La

Nationally recognized as one of Hawaii’s most architecturally significant properties, Shangri La at Diamond Head houses an extensive collection of Islamic art and architecture from Iran, Syria, Morocco and India. It was built in 1935 by architect Marion Sims Wyeth for philanthropist Doris Duke. Today the mission of the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art is to promote the study and understanding of Islamic arts and culture.

Noteworthy

There’s an extensive collection of Illkanid tilework dating back to the 12th century, with an emphasis on work from Syria, Turkey and Iran. Another standout is the collection of artwork produced during the Qajar period (1779-1924).

Address: 4055 Papu Circle

Phone: To book a tour the Honolulu Museum of Art at 532-3853

Website: www.shangrila.com

Hours: Guided tours take place 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Admission: General admission is $25, admission for Hawaii residents is $20. No discounts for seniors, children or military personnel.

Queen Emma Summer Palace

Also known as Hanaiakamalama, this was the summer retreat for King Kamehameha IV’s wife, Queen Emma. She spent her summers here from 1857 to 1885. Located in Nuuanu, it is maintained as a museum by the Daughters of Hawaii, and features collections of the queen’s belongings and portraits of the royal family.

Noteworthy

The palace will be featuring an exhibit of Niihau shell lei from the private collection of Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kai Hyde in June. This exhibit will run until October.

Also, from June 19-30, the palace will be offering its Papa Kauwela summer classes for children in third to fifth grade. The classes will introduce them to Hawaiian language, protocol and activities, and will include one field trip each week to a Hawaiian cultural site. The cost to enroll in the classes is $135 per week. For more information, call the Daughters of Hawaii at 595-3167 and ask for Carter.

Address: 2913 Pali Highway

Phone: 595-3167

Website: www.daughtersofhawaii.org

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Admission: General admission is $10, kamaaina and senior admission is $8, admission for children under age 17 is free.

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives

This complex includes three restored houses, two of which — Hale Laau (the Frame House) and Ka Hale Kamalani (the Chamberlain House) — are the oldest wooden houses in Hawaii. The third, Ka Hale Pai (Printing Office) contains a replica of the first printing press brought to the islands. A visit offers a glimpse into 19th century Hawaii that is further enhanced by a research archives on the property.

Noteworthy

In addition to collections of furniture, textile and art, Mission Houses also hosts its Cemetery Pupu Theatre, which brings to life prominent Hawaii residents of the past through live performances with local actors. The latest, focused on those who were instrumental in starting the state’s early Hawaiian-language newspapers, is called “Yesterday’s News.” Performances are 5 p.m. June 16 and 17, and 5 p.m. June 23 and 24 at the Mission Cemetery, which was established in 1823 on the grounds of Kawaihao Church. Tickets are $55 and includes two complimentary drinks and light pupu (appetizers).

Address: 553 S. King St.

Phone: 447-3910

Website: missionhouses.org

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with guided tours beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Admission: General admission is $10, kamaaina, senior citizen and military admission is $8 with 50 percent off the first Saturday of the month for kamaaina. Reservations required for groups of 10 or more.

