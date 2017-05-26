New medical clinic serves Wheeler community

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — A trip to the doctor’s office got more convenient for the Army’s aviation community with the grand opening of the Aviation Medicine Clinic, here, on May 18.

The new $8.5 million, 13,080-square-foot clinic houses the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Soldier Center Medical Home, Embedded Behavioral Health Clinic, Physical Therapy and Pharmacy.

It features 32 exam rooms with the latest equipment and its staff has the technology to videoconference with their counterparts at Tripler Army Medical Center and USAHC-SB to share ideas and conduct meetings.

The clinic had a soft opening in February, when it began offering some clinical care services. It took about four years to get the facility, officially the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks Aviation Medicine Clinic, from conception to completion.

Col. Deydre Teyhen, commander of USAHC-SB, said it was worth the effort.

“You may ask, ‘How can a building, how can moving SCMH, EBH, PT and pharmacy just 3 short miles closer to the patients it serves, help build readiness?” she asked the crowd gathered for the opening. “Simply put, decreasing barriers and improving access to care matters, and specifically location and ease of access matters when it comes to health readiness.”

Col. Kenneth D. Chase, commander of the 25th CAB, thanked officials from U.S. Army Medical Command, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and the medical leaders within the 25th CAB for bringing the clinic to fruition, and said it has already had a positive impact on his units.

“In short order, since the opening on Feb. 1, there has been a decrease of missed appointments by 25 percent,” he said. “Sick call appointments have gone down from 18 visits a week to six visits a week, meaning Soldiers are getting the preventative care they need in a timely manner.”

He concluded, “All of this has led to more hours fixing and flying helicopters in support of the Soldiers in the 25th ID. Simply put, this clinic is directly tied to increase readiness in the 25th CAB and for that we want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played a role in making this fantastic facility a reality for our Soldiers.”

Teyhen praised her staff at the USAHC-SB for not missing a single patient appointment while working at the same time to help get the CAB Medicine Clinic up and running. She said their dedication to improving CAB Soldiers’ access to health care did not go unnoticed.

“As we look to the aviation community within the 25th Infantry Division and across Oahu, we have a committed group of Soldiers that often put the mission in front of their own health,” she said. “While at (Forward Operating Base) Delta in Iraq, I was lucky enough to support an aviation unit. By decreasing the barriers to care, we were able to better care for the aviators, their crew, the flight mechanics and other support staff. This led to the improved physical, cognitive and emotional health and wellness of their unit.

“I believe this new building and the services provided will serve as a foundation for health readiness among the aviation community on Oahu.”

Aviation Medicine Clinic

• Location: Bldgs. 680-681 (next to the flag pole fronting Wheeler Middle School) on Wheeler Army Airfield

Phone: 656-1628

• Soldier Center Medical Home

6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday

• Pharmacy

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m., daily

• Behavioral Health Clinic

7:30-3 p.m., daily

Walk-in services available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., daily

• Physical Therapy Hours

7:30-noon and 1-3:45 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday

7:30-noon, Thursday

