Oahu observes Memorial Day throughout weekend

The following events will honor service members and civilians who gave their lives for our country in current and past conflicts. The public is invited to these events.

FRIDAY

”Sew a Lei” for Memorial Day — An estimated 38,000 lei will be made, donated and placed on gravesites within the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. To help meet this goal, the public has opportunities to donate their pre-made lei and share their lei-making skills or materials.

On Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the city will host its annual Sew a Lei for Memorial Day event at Honolulu Hale. During that free event, you can drop off your fresh flowers or lei (measuring 22” to 24” in length), attend lessons on how to make lei and help to make lei yourself.

The Boy Scouts of Hawaii will be placing lei at the cemetery on Sunday, May 28, during an event beginning at 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Memorial Day Event — Mililani Memorial Park & Mortuary invites the community to participate in a free Memorial Day event on Saturday, May 27th, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A short ceremony with a guest speaker, followed by live entertainment, shave ice, popcorn and a balloon release will occur. All are welcome. The location is Mililani Memorial Park Road at Ka Uka Boulevard, Waipahu.

Vietnam 50 Years Memorial Parade — Hawaii’s official Memorial Day Parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Pearl Harbor in 2016 and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War in 2017 is happening May 27th. The parade will pay tribute to our veterans, active military and their families. This event will commemorate the past and celebrate the future in one of the U.S.’s most historic and culturally enriching locations.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade begins at TIME in Fort DeRussy in Waikiki. It proceeds down Kalakaua Avenue for 1 mile, then takes Monsarrat Avenue to the Waikiki Shell where an evening concert is held for participants in the parade.

~ 4:30 p.m., Opening Ceremony featuring guest speakers, Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band, along with marching bands and other parade entries from the mainland.

~ 5 p.m., Opening Ceremony and official Welcome Home at Fort DeRussy Park.

~ 5:30 p.m., Kalakaua closes. Opening performance at the review stand.

~ 6 p.m., Parade begins on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.

Visit https://www.memorialdayparade.com/ for more details.

Aircraft Dedication — An F-105 Dedication will be held, May 27, in the Pacific Aviation Museum’s Hangar 79, at 11 a.m. As part of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War, Vietnam veterans will be on hand to help unveil the Museum’s newest aircraft, the F-105.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, former Huey pilot and Medal of Honor recipient, and retired Army Col. Dr. William S. Reeder Jr., former Cobra pilot and the last combat POW of the Vietnam War, will also participate in the dedication ceremony for the museum’s newly updated Huey and Cobra helicopters.

Cost is museum admission, but free to museum members and members of the military and their families with valid ID.

Meet & Greet Vietnam Veterans — A meet and greet of Vietnam veterans will occur at the Pacific Aviation Museum, May 27, at 1 p.m., in Hangar 79. Speeches by Medal of Honor recipients and book signings are scheduled. Cost is museum admission, bit free to museum members and members of the military and their families with valid ID.

SUNDAY

Hawaii World War I Centennial — A 2017 Memorial Day observance marks the centennial of U.S. participation in World War I at the War Memorial Natatorium Sunday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. on 2815 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki.

This year, musical entertainment by 4U will begin at 9:30 a.m. The memorial observance will commence at 10 a.m. A paddle-out from San Souci beach, led by the Mid Pacific Surf Club, will conclude activities.

This centennial observance is in keeping with the steadfast commitment to remember more than 10,000 men and women from Hawaii who served in World War I – and 101 who died – and to do so at the living memorial dedicated in their honor, the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium.

The ceremony also commemorates the sacrifice of American Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from all wars and the triumph of the democratic values they fought to defend.

Ride to the Natatorium War Memorial — American Legion Riders (ALR), Hawaii hosts the Sunday before Memorial Day ride to the Natatorium, May 28, from 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. This is the ride in support of the World War I Memorial in Waikiki. Meet at Cycle City by 8:45 a.m. for the ride brief; KSU at 9 a.m. to show your support.

The aim is 100 bikes out again for Hawaii’s World War I heroes and all veterans. POC is Francis Riddell, ALR director, at 888-9628, or Mike Soucie at 638-2100.

MONDAY

Holiday Schedule — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, a federal holiday.

~ Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

~ TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, go to www.thebus.org.

~ Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

~ Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

~ The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

~ The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

~ All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

~ The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

~ On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

~ Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Installation Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Directorate of Human Resources will lead and conduct an Installation Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, 10 a.m., on Monday, May 29. This ceremony will honor veterans of all services who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Joint City and State Memorial Day Ceremony — In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, a special collaborative Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The free, public event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

The joint ceremony is sponsored by Gov. David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and multiple groups. Due to an expected large attendance, parking and driving in Punchbowl will be restricted until noon.

No public parking is allowed in Punchbowl, but free shuttles will be provided.

The ceremony will include speeches, presentation of wreath, a cannon salute, a planned U.S. Air Force and Hawaii Air National Guard flyover, playing of taps and performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band.

Free shuttles will be available for the public from the Alapa‘i Transit Center from 5:30-7:30 a.m. the morning of the ceremony. Eighteen city buses will continuously shuttle attendees during this time. The last shuttle departs at 7:30 a.m.

Attendees are required to be within Punchbowl by 8 a.m., after which access into Punchbowl will be restricted until the ceremony is finished. Shuttle service back to the Alapa‘i Transit Center will commence following the conclusion of the ceremony and the last shuttle back will depart at noon.

Regular bus rules apply to the shuttle service, including limits on baggage.

Shuttle riders are encouraged to park at one of several free sites, including the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building parking lot, Alapaʻi Transit Center parking lot and President William McKinley High School’s parking lot accessible from South King Street.

TheHandi-Van reserved rides and licensed/marked taxicabs will be allowed to drive into Punchbowl. No personal vehicles will be allowed unless previously authorized.

Sunscreen and water are recommended as covered seating is limited for the ceremony. Please do not bring your own chair into the cemetery.

Reserved seating will be offered to veterans and invited guests. Remaining seats will be offered to the public on a first come, first served basis.

