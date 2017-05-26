USARPAC remembers Lt. Col. Susan Galich

U.S. Army Pacific Command

Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — U.S. Army-Pacific paid tribute to Lt. Col. Susan M. Galich, May 19th, with a memorial service at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel, six days after she succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer.

During the ceremony, friends and family paid their respects and offered endearing memories of their time with Galich.

“What I remember most is how she attacked life with such zest every day, always doing something to better herself and those around her,” said Col. David Morrison, assistant chief of staff, G-2. “‘I choose life’ was her mantra, and she lived every day without looking back”

Galich, a 1999 U.S. Military Academy graduate, was assigned to USARPAC as the intelligence security operations chief. Throughout her service, Galich served in a variety of positions spanning the globe, including brigade executive officer with the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Yongsan, Korea; detachment operations officer with the 308th Military Intelligence Battalion; and G-2 planner for the future operations section with U.S. Army Central Command in Arifjan, Kuwait.

Galich’s awards and decorations include two awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, numerous Army Commendation and Achievement medals, the Parachutist Badge and the Scuba Diver Badge.

Galich is survived by her husband, Col. Greg Dutka, deputy director, National Security Agency Hawaii Office.

