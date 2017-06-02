‘Broncos’ resume annual remembrance run

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, gave remembrance to the Soldiers who gave all during a memorial run held, here, on May 25.

“Based on this solemn occasion, this yearly event on Memorial Day,” said Col. Robert Ryan, commander, 3rd BCT, 25th ID, “we can have a moment of reflection and opportunity to think about those that served.”

The brigade formed at the early dawn hour at Weyand Field. After the Bronco Soldiers saluted the flag during morning reveille, the individual battalions took off running at prescribed intervals.

“We’ll probably discover some new sights inside of our own brigade footprint that memorialized the service of others,” Ryan said to the Soldiers. “Then, along the route where some of our (Global War on Terrorism) fallen, they’ll be spots of remembrance for us to run by and reflect. This is an event to build esprit. It’s about reflection.”

The battalions ran around the brigade footprint on post, stopping to visit at each individual memorial and monument to the fallen Soldiers in the brigade.

Chaplain (Maj.) Scott F. Kennaugh, brigade chaplain, 3rd BCT, 25th ID, expressed the spirit of the memorial run during his invocation prayer.

“As we remember their service, we remember their sacrifice. We remember those who gave the last full measure of devotion,” Kennaugh said.

Daniel Wilson, a retired lieutenant colonel, former commander of 2nd Battalion, 27 Inf. Regiment, 3rd BCT, 25th ID and president of the Bronco Memorial Association, ran with the 3,000 Soldier-strong formation.

“Right now we have about 10 Bronco veterans from all different units and all different deployments that make up the Bronco Memorial Association,” Wilson said. “I’m just a Bronco who served 7 years in this brigade, three combat deployments, so I kind of consider it my duty to remember the fallen.

“I appreciate the brigade for doing this,” he continued. “Next year we hope to have a fundraiser, because we’re talking about improvements we can do for the memorial. I would say you can always donate to the Bronco Memorial Association Fund.”

He expressed a desire for the realization for improvements for the brigade memorial.

“I really appreciate the brigade for doing this today, and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

Category: Community