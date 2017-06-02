Garrison signs pledge for Service Culture Initiative

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Stephen Dawson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, and USAG-HI Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa Piette-Edwards signed a pledge on Friday promising to foster a workplace culture that values its employees.

They were joined at the ceremony, held during the annual Garrison Organization Celebration, by Sally Pfenning, deputy garrison commander, who attended via a live video stream from Germany.

The signing of the Leadership Pledge was part of USAG-HI’s effort to promote Installation Management Command’s new Service Culture Initiative, which is designed to encourage a professional, positive work environment and an excellent customer service experience.

“It’s very important that we deliver amazing experiences for each customer – service members, families, retirees – who comes in contact with any service we deliver here at USAG-HI,” Dawson said. “We’re also customers to each other, so we have to take care of each other, we have to give folks a better onboarding experience, we have to invest in leadership development training –and when people do great things, we want to make sure we publically recognize their excellence.”

The Service Culture Initiative stems from IMCOM’s belief that quality service starts at the top, with the Army’s leaders, who in turn set the tone for employees and customers.

“The key focus behind the higher Service Culture Initiative is an understanding that taking care of our customers is a direct result of taking care of our people,” Pfenning said, “so my focus is going to be on finding ways on how we can better take care of our folks.”

In addition to having the USAG-HI command team sign the Leadership Pledge, Dawson said he wants to have all of the leaders within USAG-HI sign the pledge and he will attend as many of the signings as possible. After the signing of the Leadership Pledges, USAG-HI employees will then sign a Pledge to Our Customers, committing themselves to delivering quality service, building strong relationships and providing professional facilities.

“Anyone who has ever been to Disneyland knows that they have mastered the art of creating an amazing customer experience there, making everyone feel like they are the number one Disney customer,” Dawson said. “I want everyone – whether they are active duty, retirees or family – to receive the Disneyland customer experience when they come into contact with the garrison.

“I want to take the service culture beyond the garrison,” he added. “I want to inspire other organizations across U.S. Army Hawaii to join this initiative because regardless of whether you are at the dental clinic, the commissary, the Exchange, this is the type of service experience that we should be trying to create everywhere.”

Leadership Pledge

Taking care of our customers begins with taking care of our most valuable assets – our IMCOM professionals.

We pledge to position you for success with the following:

An impactful on-boarding and orientation experience to welcome you to the IMCOM team.

Clear performance standards; to include standards for service excellence.

An Individual Development Plan (IDP) developed with your supervisor; reviewed during periodic counseling.

Opportunities for personal growth and professional development.

A recognition program to reward service and performance excellence.

Engaged leaders who seek and welcome your input and take action to continuously improve the organization.

An organization that embraces the concept of team, teamwork and empowerment.

A promise to hold ourselves and each other accountable.

Category: Installation Management Command, Leadership, News, Observances