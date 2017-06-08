Defense Department observes LGBT Pride Month

DoD News

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2017 — The Defense Department is observing June as LGBT Pride Month to recognize DoD’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilians.

DoD Pride, an employee resource group, is hosting its annual celebration June 12 at the Pentagon.

Tolerance and justice

“The struggles, sacrifices and successes among the LGBT community continue to shape our history and remind us to uphold tolerance and justice for all,” wrote Anthony M. Kurta in a memo announcing the observance today.

Kurta is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

“Integrity and respect are fundamental qualities of our military and civilian culture,” Kurta noted in the memo.

Celebrating diversity

“As we celebrate the diversity of the total force, we honor all who have answered the call to serve, and their unwavering commitment to our shared mission,” he wrote. “During the month of June, let us celebrate the diversity of the DoD workforce and rededicate ourselves to equity, dignity and respect for all.”

