8th TSC hosts joint Senior Logistics Forum

Sgt. Jon Heinrich

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a joint Senior Logistics Forum for all logistic leaders throughout the Pacific region from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines, May 17-19, at the Hale Ikena, here.

The SLF was designed to be a way for all logistic leaders to share their capabilities and to achieve true joint-integration to provide service-agnostic agile, responsive and elastic sourcing solutions to the warfighter.

“The objective for this forum is to bring all of the service components and logistics partners together to discuss total force integration, multi-domain battle, and to execute a sustainment Rehearsal of Concept Drill,” said Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, commanding general of 8th TSC.

The Army must be prepared to fight across multiple domains and contested areas, to deter potential adversaries and rapidly defeat enemies.

Experts in military logistics and sustainment understand that puts even more pressure on them to ensure the conditions are set to support multiple concepts and dilemmas for combatant commanders across the globe.

Events like the SLF enable different logistics leaders to discuss these challenges and speak about their capabilities while building relationships for continued and future involvement within the Pacific command area of responsibility.

“The sustainment community is largely parochial and divided along service lines,” Davidson said. “Services must abandon their short-sighted self-interests and work to integrate sustainment operations with the goal of achieving logistic agnosticism with regards to branch of service.”

Davidson also talked about the importance of designing new systems and platforms with the goal of achieving joint-integration and joint-interoperability in the future for the PACOM AOR.

“The goal is to build a clear, common understanding of the sustainment requirements in the Pacific to support our operation plans,” Davidson said.

Attending the conference were joint representatives from U.S Pacific Command, U.S. Army-Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, 8th Army, the 18th Medical Command, Defense Logistics Agency-Pacific, 25th Infantry Division, the 9th Mission Support Command and multiple expeditionary sustainment commands and sustainment brigades.

Over the course of the three day event the discussions ranged from individual units giving reports on how they accomplish their missions to discussing individual and combined air, land and sea component capabilities.

With more than 100 senior leaders in attendance, among the subject matter experts were Maj. Gen. Tammy S. Smith, the 8th Army deputy commanding general–support; Maj. Gen. Mark W. Palzer, commanding general of 79th Sustainment Support Command; Brig. Gen Evan M. Miller, the USPACOM director for logistics, engineering and security cooperation; and Rear Adm. Alan J. Reyes, the reserve director of logistics, fleet supply and ordnance.

Another key focus of discussion was the importance of incorporating U.S. Army Reserve component and active duty sustainment capabilities, and strengthening the relationships between them for future involvement in the region.

“The intent was to bring together all the teammates from the active, reserve and joint partners who have logistics roles in the Pacific theater for the candid, face-to-face dialogue and shared understanding these events offer,” said Col. Douglas Vallejo, deputy commanding officer for 8th TSC.

“It exceeded our expectations because participating commands sent the right people; they sent commanders, primary staff officers or their most knowledgeable individuals on the topics.” Vallejo said. “It gave participants a unified understanding of the challenges that all the services have in the Pacific, and everyone’s unique roles and responsibilities to solve those challenges.”

