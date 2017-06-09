‘Always Ready’ Battalion changes command, responsibility

Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, officially changed command and responsibility during a ceremony, Friday (June 2), here, at historic Palm Circle.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Todd Allison and Command Sgt. Maj. Janet Thomas relinquished command and responsibility of the 8th STB to Lt. Col. Samuel Miller and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Meurer.

Hosting the ceremony was Col. Danielle Ngo, commander of the 130th Engineer Brigade. During her speech, Ngo thanked Allison and Thomas for their hard work over the years, while welcoming Miller and Meurer to the 8th TSC team.

“There’s no organizational structure like this anywhere, uniquely tailored to the challenges of the mission in the Pacific. I am in awe every day of the capabilities, determination, professionalism and mission mindset of the Soldiers here,” said Ngo. “Nothing can happen without our Soldiers, but our Soldiers need guidance, direction and leadership. That came from Lt. Col. Allison and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas.

“As Lt. Col. Allison and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas move on to higher levels, we are blessed to have Lt. Col. Miller and Command Sgt. Maj. Meurer join us,” Ngo continued.

Commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in 1999, Allison served as the as the 8th TSC’s commanding general’s initiative group chief before taking command of the 8th STB in 2015. He said that he has been in awe of the accomplishments of the 8th STB and its Soldiers.

“When I reflect over the past two years that Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas and I have been blessed to serve in command, we cannot help but remain in awe at the absolutely amazing accomplishments of this unique and diverse formation,” said Allison. “Our time in command of the ‘Always Ready’ battalion, serving with this team of professionals, is sparked by some major accomplishments, which can be contributed to the leaders and Soldiers of this battalion.”

With Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th TSC and the 545th Transportation Co. as subordinate units, Allison and the 8th STB were called upon frequently to assist with the strategic missions.

One of the command’s biggest mission contributors is the 545th Trans. Co. Logistics Support Vessels, which assists in intra-island and Pacific-wide movement of equipment and personnel.

“I never knew we had strategic assets like this in the Army until I came here,” said Ngo. “Their support spans from taking our Army divers to training to transporting vehicles and ammunition to the Big Island, to reaching Japan for Pacific Pathways.”

Miller comes to the 8th STB by way of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, where he served as the chief of the materiel management branch. He said he looks forward to serving alongside the Soldiers and leaders of the 8th STB and 8th TSC.

“I’m committed to serving you over the duration of this command and beyond,” said Miller. “I’ll push you to accomplish the mission, meet your goals and be the best that you can.”

