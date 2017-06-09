Males should get a check-up for Men’s Health Month

William Sallette

Tripler Army Medical Center

HONOLULU — June is Men’s Health Month. It is a time to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage the early detection and treatment of diseases among men and boys.

This month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.

Increase diligence

When it comes to wellness screenings, men have a poor track record compared with women. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control reports that men are approximately 80 percent less likely than women to see a doctor for regular checkups.

“Eating well and exercising may not always be enough,” said Dr. Matthew Pflipsen, associate program director of the Tripler Family Medicine clinic. “There are many diseases and health problems that by the time they show major symptoms it may be too late to have a significant course of care or fixing.”

Statistics show that many men still do not receive important preventive screenings and care. Men are less likely to have an ongoing relationship with a physician and tend to visit the doctor’s office only after something goes wrong.

“Whether it’s dental, eye or any other health condition, it’s important that men take an active role in their health,” said Pflipsen. “An annual physical exam becomes very important once you reach 40. This is when vascular disease becomes more common, leading to heart disease, stroke and circulatory problems.”

Men’s International Health Week is June 12-18, and men are encouraged to participate in Wear Blue Day, which is June 16, the Friday before Father’s Day, to inspire men to take control of their health by scheduling a yearly check-up with their health care provider.

Regular check-ups can mitigate many potential health problems at an early stage when treatment is most effective.

“An annual check-up is the most proactive thing you could do for yourself, and your family,” said Pflipsen. “It’s not just about you as an individual. Many men have someone depending on them. This means that when they ignore their health and don’t get a regular check-up, they are basically ignoring their responsibility to the people that depend on them.”

TAMC Contact

For more information on Men’s Health Month or to get more information on scheduling a check-up, contact your primary care provider at 433-2778.

TAMC Tip

Make Your Home Safer

Housing conditions can significantly affect your health and safety.

Take a few minutes to make your home healthy and safe. Follow these guidelines:

•Remove hazards that increase the chance for falling, such as rugs, loose cords and objects on the floor.

•Check or change the batteries on your carbon monoxide alarm at least twice a year.

•Test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly, at least once a year.

•Keep cooking areas free of flammable objects, such as potholders and towels.

•Keep candles, medicine, household cleaners and other chemicals out of children’s reach in locked or childproof cabinets.

•Make your home smoke free.

•Keep medicines in their original bottles or containers.

Category: Health