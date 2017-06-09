Parents must talk to keiki about safety

Police Call

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Espinoza

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Schools are out for the summer, and the Directorate of Emergency Services wants to remind drivers and parents about the importance of keeping children safe throughout the summer months.

The summer months are always an enjoyable time of year for kids and adults alike. Children on break are typically outdoors and exposed to increased recreational hazards.

We have provided some safety tips for you to share with your children and hopefully prevent avoidable accidents. We recommend reminding them of the following tips:

Teach your children to make eye contact with the driver before they cross a street, even if the walk signal is on.

Remind them to walk – don’t run across the road – and to stop, look and listen before crossing the street.

Always have them wear their helmet when riding a bicycle, skateboard, scooter or other recreational vehicle.

Have them play in safe areas, not in the street.

Drivers must also remember the following tips as children playing can sometimes be unpredictable:

Slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods.

Take extra time at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly.

Watch for children on and near the roads.

Never leave a child alone in a vehicle for any amount of time.

We would like to remind parents to plan accordingly and to be aware of the policy for leaving children home unsupervised. In accordance with U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Policy Letter 12, the Child Supervision policy, the below guidelines must be adhered to:

Children less than 10 years old cannot be left unsupervised at public facilities, residences or recreation areas.

Children 10-11 years old may be left alone up to four hours, but not overnight.

Children ages 12-13 years old may babysit their sibling’s age 2 years old and above for up to six hours, if they have ready access to adult supervision, but not overnight.

Children ages 14-15 years old may babysit their sibling’s for up to eight hours, if they have ready access to adult supervision, but not overnight.

Children ages 16-18 year old may be left alone up to 48 hours, but must have telephone access to an adult in case of an emergency.

The USAG-HI Curfew policy is as follows:

Children 13 years and younger must be in their home or someone’s home between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless under direct supervision of a parent or guardian 18 years or older.

Children 14-17 must be in their home or someone’s home between 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., unless under direct supervision of a parent or guardian 18 years or older.

All dependent children/family members ages 10-17 must have their military issued dependent ID card in their possession at all times while outside.

Exception to curfew hours are returning home from a community facility, an installation activity, youth center or paid employment.

Within the U.S. Army Hawaii community, personnel leaving children unsupervised should be referred to the Military Police. Reports of possible neglect should be addressed to the Military Police in the Schofield Barracks community at 655-5555 or 655-7114. In the Fort Shafter community, call 438-7114.

Monthly Crime Trends

The following incidents happened in communities during the past month:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant is trending upwards with 21 incidents occurring in May – 15 occurred off the installation and 6 occurred on the installation.

There are a number of resources through the Army Substance Abuse Program at 655-9113 or through Military OneSource at 438-1781.

