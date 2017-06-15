84th Engineers ‘Get Fit’ with Mililani Uka students

Story and photo by

1st Lt. John Howard

8th Theater Sustainment Command

MILILANI — Soldiers from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, volunteered at Mililani Uka Elementary in continued support of the school’s “Get Fit” program, May 22, here.

The school hosts the biannual event by bringing in volunteers from the community and engineer Soldiers to promote a fit and healthy lifestyle. The event was comprised of a total of 14 fitness stations to include games, relays and team building exercises.

Sgt. Fernando Reynoso, a wheeled vehicle mechanic from 561st Eng. Construction Company, 84th Eng. Bn., began the day by leading the group in warm up and stretching exercises for students of all grades. The students were excited to participate in his warm-up routine that incorporated some of the Army’s physical fitness modules.

After the warm up, Soldiers split into groups and took charge of their respective fitness stations that featured exercises including sprints, side straddle hops, push-ups and squats. As the classes rotated through the exercise challenges, Soldiers enjoyed interacting with the students.

“It was a very humbling experience to spend time with the children, hear what they think and see what interests them, said Sgt. Ferrari Jones, an interior electrician from the Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 84th Eng. Bn. “I must say it is an honor to know such a bright generation is being molded to be the next leaders of our nation.”

The event also fostered teamwork and cooperation during the program as students had to work together in teams during several of the stations. Students laughed and were thrilled to be active and participating together.

“I really enjoyed leading the dance station in the event,” said Sgt. Robert Casey, a combat engineer from HHC, 84th Eng. Bn. “Kids were highly motivated and energetic. Their beaming smiles and enthusiasm were inspiring.”

Sharing time

At the event conclusion, the volunteers joined each class in the school’s cafeteria for lunch with the students. The school staff, parents and volunteers provided a large buffet. Soldiers and students enjoyed the opportunity to talk and bond with each other.

“The Mililani Uka Elementary School is proud and honored to have members of the 84th Eng. Bn., 130th Eng. Bde., … 8th Theater Sustainment Command join us in our biannual ‘Get Moving Get Fit’ events,” said Ann Harrison-Nakata, the parent community networking coordinator, Mililani Uka Elementary School.

“These occasions always bring community members, parents, family members and our military together for a day of fitness,” she added. “Our students were excited to have Soldiers teaching them how to do different workouts and team building exercises. This demonstrates to the students how to be fit and work together with one another in various ways.”

“It was awesome to sit with Soldiers and talk story with them,” a third grade student was heard to say. “They’re so neat!”

“We are grateful for our military partners and are honored to be able to host this event with their help,” Harrison-Nakata continued.

“Our staff, parents and students love having you come and invite you for years to come,” she added. “Thank you all for your service and the sacrifice you and your families make daily. We honor you.”

Category: Community, Fitness