All-day celebration planned for community

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has a lineup of events that will last the whole day.

For the first time in several years, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Fourth of July Spectacular will be open to the public.

U.S. Army Hawaii officials want to extend their gratitude to the surrounding community for the support it has shown to Soldiers, family members and DOD civilians by ensuring that they too have access to the celebration, said Aubrey Kiemnec, chief of the Special Events branch of FMWR.

Non-DOD cardholders are instructed to enter through Foote Gate for installation access.

Entrance to the 46th annual Spectacular at Weyand Field is free and begins at 10 a.m. with food, carnival rides and games and entertainment from local bands and award-winning national acts. It wraps up at 9 p.m. after a half-hour fireworks show.

Headline entertainment

Country music singer Tyler Farr takes to the main stage at 3:30 p.m. to perform some of his hits, which include, “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.”

He will be followed at 5:05 p.m. by headliner and Billboard Award-winning singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia.

“Families can picnic and tailgate and enjoy a whole day of activities,” said Kiemnec. “It’s the only place on the installation where they can put up a canopy and barbecue all day. There will be games and rides for the children as well as a small craft bazaar, a bunch of giveaways, and this year we’ll have the Army’s Black Dagger Parachute Jumpers landing on the field.

“It’s a lot of fun for the family, but there’s also the patriotic aspect,” she continued. “We’ll be having our Follow the Flags event again with some of our artillery there. Each of the flags from the 50 states will be revealed with an artillery fire for each.”

Picnic spaces on the field and tailgate spots at the Richardson Pool parking lot are already sold out.

Tickets for rides and games

Presale tickets for rides and games are available at Outdoor Recreation, Leisure Travel Services and at Army bowling centers on Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter until June 30. Twenty tickets are $15 (a $20 value).

Events

•Live Entertainment by Natalie Imbruglia and Tyler Farr.

•Pony Rides and Petting Zoo.

•Games.

•Rides.

•Black Dagger Parachute Jump.

•Fireworks Display.

•Drink Tents.

•Food Vendors.

•Craft Fair.

•And more!

Non-DOD Access/Parking

•Must enter through Foote Gate. Use the right lane.

•Park on Watts Field; you will be shuttled to the event.

•Backpacks/cooler/bags subject to search prior to entering the field.

•Prohibited are pets, glass containers, distilled spirits, personal fireworks or sparklers, weapons of any type (hand guns, rifles, knives, bow and arrows, etc.) and open flame or charcoal cooking (except in reserved tailgating and picnic areas).

For more information, please visit www.himwr.com.

Category: Community