Exchange named a 2017 ‘Best for Vets’ employer

Army & Air Force

Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 2017 “Best for Vets: Employer” by Military Times, recognizing the Exchange’s efforts to recruit and retain veterans in its worldwide workforce.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the military publication has recognized the Exchange. The annual list evaluates companies’ culture, veteran recruiting and policies, as well as accommodations for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

“The Exchange is family serving family, and part of that is providing opportunities to those brave enough to answer the call of duty,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Veterans know our shoppers better than anyone, and their experience is invaluable.”

Giving preference to veterans; disabled veterans; spouses, widows and mothers of deceased disabled veterans; and military retirees below the rank of major (O-4) or its equivalent is a core part of the Exchange’s hiring process.

The Exchange is also supporting veterans by extending a lifetime online shopping benefit to all of America’s honorably discharged veterans. Starting this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, potentially 13 million veterans will be eligible to shop at the Exchange’s online store at shopmyexchange.com.

In 2016, the Exchange hired 1,450 veterans. During the same year, the organization employed more than 3,500 veterans.

The annual Military Times Best for Vets rankings are the result of a meticulous, months-long process. Military Times invites companies to fill out its nearly 100-question survey, tests to ensure the accuracy of responses, carefully evaluates survey data and includes only the best companies in its published rankings.

Exchange Jobs

To browse job opportunities at the Exchange, veterans can visit applymyexchange.com.

Category: Community