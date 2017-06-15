Safety at the forefront for reducing work injuries

Alex Felix

Tripler Army Medical Center

HONOLULU — June is National Safety Awareness Month, and Tripler Army Medical Center is joining the National Safety Council (NSC) and the Army Safety and Health Management System (ASHMS) to focus on reducing the leading causes of injury and death at work, on the road, and in our homes and communities.

This year the NSC focuses on four main safety concerns throughout the month.

Getting focused

•Don’t get tripped up. Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries, including concussions. Keep each other safe by keeping your home and work area safe.

•Recharge to be in charge. About 37 percent of the U.S. workforce is sleep deprived. Proper sleep allows us to recharge and avoid injuries at home and at work.

•Prepare for active shooters. Active shooter situations are unpredictable and unfold quickly. Always be aware of your environment and locate the nearest two exits in any place you visit.

•Don’t just sit there. If you have back pain, you are not alone. About 80 percent of Americans have it, and 31 million will experience low-back pain at any given time. Prevent strains, dislocations and muscle tears by lifting properly.

ASHMS

If you haven’t already, you will soon start hearing the term ASHMS more often. As part of the ASHMS process, the Tripler Safety Office is asking staff members to contribute and create a culture of safety throughout the organization.

The key to success of the ASHMS program, or any worksite safety program, is for everyone to actively participate. There are many ways that can be done.

•First, connect with your employer’s Safety Office. At Tripler, the Safety Office can help to educate employees to identify hazards and even conduct a job hazard analysis.

•Second, report and document safety issues and the corrective action taken.

•Third, be a part of the change and instruct others in the safe procedures of completing tasks.

TAMC is committed to providing its patients with a safe and healthy environment. However, for any plan to be successful, everyone must do his or her part.

