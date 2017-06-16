All-Hazards tests hurricane response and more
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
Public Affairs
A Category 4 hurricane blasted through Oahu on Thursday, June 8, devastating the Schofield Barracks Health Clinic and causing several deaths and injuries.
Other U.S. Army Hawaii installations from Fort Shafter to Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island felt its fury.
Critical communication networks were disrupted and safe havens were required for USARHAW com- munity members displaced by the storm.
Working quickly with the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, the health clinic set-up a tent site at Area X to provide mass casualty emergency care to those injured and needing assistance. Critical patients were airlifted to Tripler and Queens medical centers.
The hurricane and the aftermath caused incidents, including a hazardous material spill at Schofield Barracks and a hostage situation at Fort Shafter Flats. The Military Police and Federal Fire Department responded immediately, and both situations were resolved.
With USARHAW commands and partners working together throughout the storm, communication systems were re-established, emergency and support vehicles were successfully dispatched as needed, and critical infrastructure operations were maintained.
Of course, all of these incidents and many others were part of USAG-HI’s annual All-Hazards exercise held the week of June 5th. The exercise goals were to prepare USARHAW installations for the arrival and survival of a major hurricane. Garrison directorates and USARHAW units were tested and evaluated in emergency response and recovery operations.
The exercise provided valuable insights on systems and procedures that worked well and those where improvements and practice were needed.
Category: Exercises, Leadership, News, Observances