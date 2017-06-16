Protect your kids

Children are at high risk for injuries that can lead to death or disability, including burns, drowning, falls, poisoning and road traffic injuries.

Use these tips to ensure your kids are safe.

•Set your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to help prevent burns from scalding water.

•Don’t leave food unattended on the stove or other hot surfaces.

•When your kids participate in outdoor activities, make sure they put on appropriate protective gear, such as wrist guards, knee and elbow pads, helmets and life jackets.

•Supervise kids around cooking surfaces, bodies of water, stairs and playground equipment.

•Use seat belts, child safety seats and booster seats as appropriate for a child’s age and size when riding in a motor vehicle.

•Make sure children ages 13 and under ride in the backseat. Avoid placing children in front of air bags.

•Put medicines, cleaning solutions and other dangerous products in locked or child-proof cabinets.

•Place the poison control phone number (1-800-222-1222) on all landline and cellphones.

•Read directions and warnings on labels before giving medicines to children.

•Create a smoke-free environment for your child.

