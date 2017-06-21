94th HHB, AAMDC welcomes new first sergeant

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Justin Silvers

U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — A change of responsibility ceremony was held, June 14, at the Medal of Honor Field, here.

The ceremony was hosted by Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

During the ceremony, 1st Sgt. Raymond B. Peredo passed the company guidon to 1st Sgt. Thomas A. Johnson, signifying the transfer of responsibility.

The 94th HHB commander, Capt. Wilfredo Santiago, said it was a bittersweet day as they bid farewell to Peredo. Santiago thanked Peredo for his dedication, and for the guidance he provided during his tenure as the first sergeant.

“First Sergeant Peredo kept everything moving forward. Often times when new tasks came up, it was the first sergeant that kept me straight as to what needed to be done,” said Santiago. “Without a good first sergeant, a commander is truly lost, and First Sergeant Peredo, I want to thank you for being my compass and keeping me in the right direction.”

While Santiago said he was heavy hearted to say goodbye to Peredo, he was also overwhelmed with joy to welcome Johnson, saying he was the right Soldier for the team.

“With the few conversations I have shared with First Sergeant Johnson, I know he is the right person,” said Santiago. “He is a consummate professional, and I know that, because of him, the team will not skip a beat.”

The outgoing first sergeant, Peredo, thanked those he had served with for all their support while he was first sergeant and expressed confidence in his replacement.

“I would like to thank Captain Santiago and Captain (Jeffrey) Scott for their patience and leadership while we worked to keep this battery moving forward,” said Peredo. “First Sergeant Johnson, as you take the reins of this highly motivated battery, I know you will continue to push the unit in the right direction.”

Johnson, the incoming first sergeant, said he was proud to serve as the first sergeant for the HHB, 94th AAMDC.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to lead in such a prestigious unit and to remain relevant in the world’s most relevant theater,” said Johnson. “You have left me an outstanding battery. I can only hope to improve on the strong foundations you have set in place.”

The 94th AAMDC provides joint and combined theater air and missile defense in order to meet OPLAN requirements and support the Asia-Pacific area of responsibility.

Category: Change of Responsibility, Leadership, News