Exchange makes PCS season easy for families

DALLAS — With permanent change of station season now underway for thousands of Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easier than ever for military families to plan the big move.

Military shoppers can visit the Exchange’s PCS Headquarters at shopmyexchange.com/PCS for a one-stop shop for all military families’ PCS needs, including moving checklists, helpful products and more.

According to the Government Accountability Office, about 650,000 service members moved during PCS season in 2014.

“The Exchange wants to help service members and families have a successful transition this PCS season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Everything you need to ensure a smooth move – from packing tape to rental cars – is now just a click away.”

At PCS Headquarters, service members and families can complete the following:

•Shop for items that come in handy during a move, including packing materials, storage bins and luggage.

•Find products to make their new space feel more like home, such as draperies, appliances, furniture and more.

•Get information on TV, phone and Internet hook-up.

•Receive a discount on PODS storage.

To ease the financial stress of moving, Military Star cardholders can use their Operation PCS Benefit Cards in store and online to save even more. Service members can get an Operation PCS Benefit Card by presenting their orders to any AAFES customer service desk. When shoppers with a benefit card use their Military Star card, they’ll receive 5 percent off purchases of $100 or more.

Benefit cards are valid for 90 days once they’ve been received and can be used multiple times. Military Star cardholders can pick up their cards through Aug. 9.

Sign Up Online

To sign up for a Military Star card, visit MyECP.com.

