Spartan Race comes to Schofield in January ’18

Race needs 2,500 participants to run

Kristen Wong

Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Spartan Race, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2018, at South Range, here.

Currently, the deadline to sign up is July 17, but 2,500 registered participants are needed for the race to occur. Discussions are underway to extend the deadline to reach the number.

This will be the first time Schofield Barracks is hosting the Spartan Race. It should not be confused with the Aug. 5 Hawaii Trifecta Weekend, being hosted by Kualoa Ranch.

The January 2018 race is a Spartan Sprint, which is at least 3 miles and includes more than 20 obstacles.

“Spartan Race is more than the world’s best obstacle race,” said race founder and CEO Joe De Sena, in a race brochure. “We are a way of life, a family-orientated fitness event that positively impacts lives and transforms communities.”

Obstacles

There are various obstacles runners will have to face during the race. Each obstacle must be completed successfully, or the participant must perform 30 penalty burpees. There is a designated burpee zone available.

Obstacles include ladders, ropes, barbed wire, chains and more. According to the website, runners will be “crawling, climbing, pulling and lifting.”

Equipment

The race website recommends that racers bring identification, a waiver, their registration barcode, a towel, spare clean clothes, a hydration pack and a headlamp.

Dress appropriately for a race filled with mud, water, fire and more. The website recommends compression underwear, performance gear and shoes you’ve already broken in, rather than brand new shoes.

Registration

Runners can register at www.spartanrace.com. The price is approximately $99 plus additional fees. However, runners will not be charged this fee until the race quota of 2,500 participants is reached.

Military members and first responders may be eligible for a 25 percent discount as a “GovX Participant.” Those who qualify for the discount include active duty service members, reserve service members, retirees, veterans, members of law enforcement, fire rescue personnel and other first responders. A link is provided at the registration site for those who want to be verified for the discount.

Rewards

Runners who finish the race receive several perks, such as professional photos, a T-shirt and a medal. Participants also receive a wedge that can go toward the Spartan Trifecta Medal.

Nearly 30 countries host more than 170 races each year. The Spartan Race has four different types of races: Spartan Sprint, Spartan Super, Spartan Beast and Kid’s Race. There are also four Spartan Endurance events, such as Hurricane Heat, Hurricane Heat 12 Hour, and AGOGE (named after the ancient Spartan education program).

Ambitious participants can try for the Spartan Trifecta Medal, by finishing a Spartan Beast, Sprint and Super race within one calendar year.

Category: Community, Fitness