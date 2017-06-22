TAMC Tip: Eat More Fruits and Veggies
Fruits and vegetables are part of a well-balanced and healthy diet.
They have essential vitamins, minerals and fiber that may help protect you from chronic diseases, including stroke and certain cancers.
Eating fruits and vegetables is also a great way to manage and maintain a healthy weight.
Take a few minutes to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet by doing the following:
- Make half your plate fruits and vegetables.
- Grab fresh or dried fruit to eat on the go.
- Bring cut-up vegetables or fruit from home.
- Add fruits and vegetables to your favorite recipe or snack.
- Serve fruits and vegetables to party guests.
