TAMC Tip: Eat More Fruits and Veggies

Fruits and vegetables are part of a well-balanced and healthy diet.

They have essential vitamins, minerals and fiber that may help protect you from chronic diseases, including stroke and certain cancers.

Eating fruits and vegetables is also a great way to manage and maintain a healthy weight.

Take a few minutes to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet by doing the following:

Make half your plate fruits and vegetables.

Grab fresh or dried fruit to eat on the go.

Bring cut-up vegetables or fruit from home.

Add fruits and vegetables to your favorite recipe or snack.

Serve fruits and vegetables to party guests.

Category: Health