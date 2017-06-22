TAMC Tip: Eat More Fruits and Veggies

Pvt. Daniel Marte Pena, a food service specialist with the 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, a reserve unit based in Mass., cuts strawberries for a fruit salad. (Photo by Sgt. Tomora Clark, 13th Public Affairs Detachment)

Fruits and vegetables are part of a well-balanced and healthy diet.

They have essential vitamins, minerals and fiber that may help protect you from chronic diseases, including stroke and certain cancers.

Eating fruits and vegetables is also a great way to manage and maintain a healthy weight.

Take a few minutes to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet by doing the following:

  • Make half your plate fruits and vegetables.
  • Grab fresh or dried fruit to eat on the go.
  • Bring cut-up vegetables or fruit from home.
  • Add fruits and vegetables to your favorite recipe or snack.
  • Serve fruits and vegetables to party guests.

