Webinar to address extended care questions

TRICARE

News Release

TRICARE and Military OneSource will host a webinar to discuss the TRICARE Extended Care Health Option (ECHO).

Register now to join the webinar on Tuesday, June 27, 7-8 a.m., Hawaii time.

ECHO provides supplemental services to qualified beneficiaries with special needs. It offers services beyond those offered by a regular TRICARE program option.

To use ECHO, beneficiaries must have a qualifying condition. These may include the following:

•Moderate or severe mental disability.

•Serious physical disability.

•Autism spectrum disorder.

•Extraordinary physical or psychological condition.

•Neuromuscular developmental disorder in an infant or toddler.

•Multiple disabilities affecting separate body systems.

If you’re new to ECHO, or just want to learn more about the program, register to join the webinar on June 27. Webinar presenters will discuss ECHO eligibility, benefits, costs, coverage limits and more.

Once registered, you can submit questions for presenters to answer during the live webinar. See email provided on the registration page for questions. Do not include personal health information when you submit your question.

Webinar Point of Contact

For more information about ECHO and a list of phone numbers, visit https://tricare.mil/echo.

To register for the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/2snRmRk.

Podcasts

Listen to this week’s podcast to hear about the following:

•Eating fruits and vegetables.

•ECHO webinar.

•Multiple sponsors.

Visit the TRICARE Media Center for this and previous podcasts at www.tricare.mil/podcasts.

Category: Health