Career Skills Program with CPI starts third cohort

Julia Rivera Reyes

Career Skills Program

Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — On June 5, 10 service members, including nine Soldiers and one Sailor, started their 12-week training program with Concrete Preservation Institute, or CPI.

The transitioning service members will be trained to prepare for careers in the concrete, construction and infrastructure industry while preserving national landmark structures at Valor in the Pacific Historical Monument, home to the Arizona Memorial.

The 12-week training includes both classroom and hands-on training in the field, as well as professional development, along with the opportunity to gain industry certifications that will lead to employment.

The team will lead projects to rehabilitate and restore structures for the enjoyment of future generations.

Guest speaker Lt. Col. Britton London, the military executive officer at U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, spoke to the participants about the importance of preparing for a career after their active duty service and emphasized how helpful the Soldier for Life program is in supporting service members during their transition.

(Editor’s note: Reyes is the installation administrator at the Career Skills Program.)

• Point of Contact

Call Julia Rivera Reyes at 655-6569 for more details about transitioning programs.

