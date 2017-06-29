8th HRSC deploys in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in July

8th Theater Sustainment Command

News Release

FORT SHAFTER — Approximately 50 Soldiers from the 8th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, will deploy this summer to Qatar and Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

As the 4th deployment for the unit since its creation in 2006, the 8th HRSC coordinates, integrates and synchronizes personnel accountability and strength reporting, casualty reporting, Army postal operations and reception staging and onward movement tracking and analysis throughout the theater as prescribed by Army service component command guidelines.

“The 8th Human Resources Sustainment Center will provide comprehensive and expert theater-level human resource support to Army, Joint and Multinational Forces deployed to the CENTCOM (Central Command) area of operations,” said Lt. Col. James J.T. Morgan, the personnel accountability division chief of the 8th HRSC.

As part of the regular rotation of forces to support this mission, the 8th HRSC will replace the 14th HRSC from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The center’s deployment ceremony will be on July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Richardson Theater on Fort Shafter. It is open to all Department of Defense cardholders and center family members.

Category: Deployed Forces, News