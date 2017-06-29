Commander wishes all a safe July 4

Col. Stephen E. Dawson

U.S. Army Garrison, Hawaii

The Fourth of July holiday is a time for us to relax, to enjoy some well-deserved time off and to commemorate the birth of our great nation.

Unfortunately, holidays are also some of the most dangerous times of the year.

We all need to focus on safety and be aware of potential dangers in order to prevent an accident, not just on holidays, but throughout the entire year.

Over this long weekend, many of you will travel or enjoy various leisure outdoor activities. Vehicle and motorcycle safety, awareness of water and heat hazards, as well as alcohol and outdoor recreation safety should have extra emphasis during this time.

Leaders and supervisors should impress the importance of safety with their personnel. Common sense and responsible actions should prevail.

This command is very proud of each and every one of you and sincerely appreciates your dedicated service.

I want for you and your family to have a very safe and happy Fourth of July weekend and for you to return safely back to work with a renewed energy.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July.

