Leadership Changes

-
-
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner during during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
-
-
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. speaks about the coming challenges during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner in the unique position with the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
-
-
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. speaks about the coming challenges during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner in the unique position with the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
-
-
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. speaks about the coming challenges during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner in the unique position with the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
-
-
(Left to right) Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner, Col. Thomas E. Burke and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. face the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade formation during Monday’s Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility ceremony. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner relinquished responsibility as the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. (Photo by Capt. Steven J. Guevara, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
-
-
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner during during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner during during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven J. Guevara, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
-
-
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael L. Lewis Jr. replaced Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terry L. Horner during during a Change of Responsibility for the Command Chief Warrant Officers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, June 26. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven J. Guevara, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
Tags: 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Change of Responsibility, featured, full-image, Schofield Barracks
Category: News