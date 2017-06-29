Processing personnel claims to be handled at Fort Knox

Claims Service

Legal Assistance Center

The Army has created a new office at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to process Soldiers’ claims for personal property losses incident to government service called the Center for Personnel Claims Support (CPCS).

These claims are known as personnel claims, and include claims for loss or damage to household goods and privately owned vehicles during a permanent change of station, or PCS, shipment, or while stored at government expense.

Personnel claims also include loss or damage to Soldiers’ personal property located in government quarters, or other authorized locations, caused by events such as storms, floods or power outages. Army civilian employees also are eligible to file personnel claims under certain circumstances.

The new CPCS will be fully operational on July 5, and it will process all claims of Soldiers and employees in the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

How does this affect CONUS, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico Soldiers, family members and employees filing claims?

In the case of household goods damaged or lost during a PCS move, Department of Defense personnel still must file their claims directly with their Transportation Service Provider (TSP) under the Full Replacement Value (FRV) program.

The pink form (DD Form 1840/1840R, entitled “Joint Statement of Loss or Damage at Delivery/Notice of Loss and/or Damage”) will continue to be submitted within 75 days from the date of delivery directly to your TSP. Remember that submitting the Notice of Loss or Damage form does not mean that a claim has been filed.

In order to get full replacement value for their loss, Soldiers and employees must file a complete claim with the TSP that includes detailed information on damaged items such as the original purchase price, repair estimates and replacement costs, within nine months from the date of delivery. That mandatory part of the claims process will not change after the CPCS stands up.

What happens after July 5?

But after July 5, if the TSP does not act on the claim, or is unable to reach a reasonable settlement with the claimant, the Soldier or employee no longer will file the unsettled claim with their local staff judge advocate (SJA) or legal office. Under the new process, Soldiers and employees will file those claims online and electronically submit required documents to the CPCS using an upgraded program called “PCLAIMS Plus.”

As personnel complete their claims online, they can obtain customer service support over the web or directly from CPCS personnel by phone or email. Not only will the online filing system accelerate claims processing, but it will allow for quicker payment.

Access to the online claims portal requires common access card, or CAC access, or other means of authentication for recently retired or separated personnel. Those without a CAC should call the CPCS at the number listed below for help in submitting their claim.

All CONUS personnel will be able to file a claim electronically with the CPCS beginning July 5. On that date, go to www.JAGC Net.army.mil claims to find out more information on how to file a claim (to include a trifold on the A,B,C’s of Claims).

Category: News