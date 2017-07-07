Footsteps in Faith — Biography is reflection of perseverance, purpose

Chaplain (Capt.) James Choi

3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment

25th Combat Aviation Brigade

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — When I conduct a change of command or change of responsibility ceremony invocation, I am always interested to read biographies of the commander, the command sergeant major or the first sergeant.

In a couple of paragraphs, we can see their life, their career and their achievements.

When you write a bio, you don’t write down how many houses you’ve owned, how much money is in your bank account or what kind of car you drive. An autobiography shows us who you are, where you come from, your area of profession and what you’ve achieved from that. It allows others to see your hard work, dedication and conviction.

The great people in history and life are just ordinary people with an extraordinary amount of determination. They don’t know how to quit. They keep on going. They never give up.

Paul said, “Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:12-14).

He is focusing on the future and the goal ahead. Paul said he’s not going to stop, give up or quit. He’s going to keep on keeping on until he finishes the work the Lord gave him to do. He wanted to finish the purpose for which God made him.

Quitters give up on their business, their marriage, their kids, relationships and dreams.

Paul said, “I am not going to quit. No matter what happens, I’ll never give up.”

Paul wanted to be a winner in life, not a winner of the world.

For those of you who have just started your journey as a Soldier, there may not be much to write about in your bio. But in five or 10 years, just as your uniform will be decorated with awards and service ribbons of honor, the once blank spaces in your bios will be filled with your successes and accomplishments in the military.

In this moment, we are building our own bios. It is created by our dedicated service, hard work and outstanding achievements.

What words will write in yours?

