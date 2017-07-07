Schofield Fourth of July Spectacular celebrates in style



Kristen Wong

Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Busloads of people crowded Weyand Field for the Fourth of July Spectacular, here, July 4.

Families and friends spent the day engaged in rides and games. They were able to fill their stomachs with funnel cakes, hot dogs, pizza, popcorn and more.

“This is an awesome, awesome celebration – all the stuff that’s going on in the world. This is a very positive event,” said Kevin Schmidt, the president of Pacific House of Mission. “People from all different kind of walks of life celebrate something we all have in common.”

Pacific House of Mission, a youth ministry, set up a tent at the event to offer free chicken wings to middle and high school students. The ministry’s mission is to provide outreach to youth. Each year, Schmidt said he looks forward to meeting new people, as during summer time many military families tend to move in.

In the afternoon, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team, also known as the Black Daggers, descended the skies, meeting members of the audience as they packed up their parachutes.

Country singer Tyler Farr performed for attendees shortly after, waving his hat to the crowd, and encouraging all to sing along.

Spc. Brad Lake, a horizontal construction engineer with 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, came out for Schofield Barracks’ Fourth of July Spectacular for a second year. A country music fan, Lake said the highlight of the day was Farr’s performance.

Sgt. Bradley Sherman from the 25th ID Band played colors in the evening, as the red, white and blue fabric of the American flag descended its pole near 25th ID’s building.

E

vening action

As the sun began to set and Australian singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia serenaded the crowd at Weyand Field, attendees were still coming off the shuttle bus, setting up tents and blankets.

The Hypersquad Dance Company, from Waipahu, then crowded the main stage with upbeat dance.

In the late evening, each of the 50 states was honored, with Soldiers carrying each state flag to be placed in front of the stage. The 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2IBCT, 25th ID, fired a shot for each state with its massive howitzers.

The 25th ID Band took to the stage performing a range of old favorites, such as “Rhythm of the Night” to “Stairway to Heaven.”

Each branch of service was also honored. Those who serve or served in each branch were asked to stand when their branch’s song was played. When “The Army Goes Rolling Along” began, many rose and cheered – some standing at attention while singing along.

Vietnam veterans recognized

Just before the fireworks were to begin, Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, came up to the stage. He honored the Vietnam veterans.

“Veterans who served in the Vietnam War could not wear their uniform when they came home,” Dawson said. “(They) came home without parades, came home to ridicule, public protest and social unrest.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our Vietnam veterans would not march in a parade for the first time until 1991 when they marched alongside those who served in the first Gulf War, in New York City, Manhattan and Washington D.C. There are 21,000 people on this parade field right now, join me in a loud and thunderous applause for our Vietnam veterans.”

The night ended in the bright lights of fireworks, erupting from the commissary parking lot.

