USAHC-SB prepares for the storm to come

1st Lt. Jason Kilgore

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — With the first day of school quickly approaching, students will need school physicals.

The Pediatrics Department at the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks has adjusted its summer schedule to make getting school physicals easier.

If a child has had a physical completed within the past year, please bring in their paperwork, so the staff may renew their current physical. If a child doesn’t have a copy of their physical, they may obtain their most recent physical from medical records.

Those who will need physicals are as follows:

Anyone new to the Hawaii school system.

Students who are starting seventh grade.

High school students participating in sports.

Children enrolled in Child, Youth and School Services (CYS).

Please call 433-2778, ext. 1,1 to book an appointment.

If there are no convenient times available, or you have questions about school physicals, contact the Pediatrics Department through Relay Health, or call our Patient Assistance Line at 433-2778, ext. 3,1,1, and we will work out an individualized solution.

Saturday School & Sports Physical & Immunization

Tripler Family Medicine Clinic

July 8 & 29, 8 a.m. to noon.

Ages 4-18 years.*

Bring military IDs and immunization records.

Call 433-2778 for appointment.

*Tripler Family Medicine Clinic enrollees only. Also accepting walk-ins until noon

Summer School/Sports Physicals

TAMC Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic

Sunday school/sports physical appointments.

Ages 4 and up (for enrolled patients).

July 9, 23, 30 (additional dates in August TBA).

Also providing additional school/physical appointments during the week.

Call Central Appointments at 433-6697 to schedule.



TAMC Tip

Camp Safely

Camping is a fun way to get family and friends together to enjoy the outdoors.

Take a few minutes to help ensure your camping trip is safe and healthy.

Ask your health care provider if you are up-to-date on recommended vaccinations before your camping trip. Make an appointment to get them if needed.

Pack healthy snacks, water, adequate clothes and a first-aid kit.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Before you leave, be sure you put out your campfire completely.

Put on protective gear, such as helmets, sturdy shoes and life jackets, depending on the activity.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use fuel-burning equipment, such as gas stoves, heaters, lanterns and charcoal grills, inside or near a tent, camper or other enclosed shelter.

Some wild animals carry diseases that are dangerous to people. Enjoy watching wild animals from a safe distance in their natural surroundings.

Put on insect repellent containing 20 percent or more DEET.

Wear light-colored clothing, so you can see ticks better. Check yourself, your family and your pets for ticks, and remove them promptly.

Protect yourself from the sun. Put on sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and cover up with clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

