Warrior footballers at Schofield Saturday
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Will lightning strike twice? Members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Rainbow Warriors Football Team will conduct team-building exercises at the Leadership Reaction Course as part of the “Operation Lightning Warriors” partnership with the 25th Infantry Division. The team will return to Schofield Barracks, Saturday, July 8, to take part in the all-day exercise and prepare for the upcoming season.
Schofield families are invited to join a command meet-and-greet with Rainbow Warrior coaches and team members following the day-long training at the 25th Infantry Division Headquarters, Building 580, near the outside memorial facing Weyand Field from 4:15-5 p.m.
