Warrior footballers at Schofield Saturday

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Will lightning strike twice? Members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa​ Rainbow Warriors Football Team will conduct team-building exercises at the Leadership Reaction Course as part of the “Operation Lightning Warriors” partnership with the 25th Infantry Division​. The team will return to Schofield Barracks, Saturday, July 8, to take part in the all-day exercise and prepare for the upcoming season.

Schofield families are invited to join a command meet-and-greet with Rainbow Warrior coaches and team members following the day-long training at the 25th Infantry Division Headquarters, Building 580, near the outside memorial facing Weyand Field from 4:15-5 p.m.

