As we have celebrated our independence as a nation, now we want you to declare your independence from tobacco.

Instead of smoking, vaping or chewing, we encourage you to spend the days ahead working on your fitness and spending time with your family.

Research studies prove that tobacco use is a threat to the development of our social, physical and environmental surroundings.

The leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, the CDC estimates that cigarette smoking and secondhand smoke cause 480,000 deaths each year. That’s 20 percent of all deaths. It also causes health care costs of more than $300 billion each year in smoking-related illness.

Take back your freedom. Declare independence from tobacco.

