Footsteps in Faith: There is power in positive thinking

Chaplain (Maj.) Xiong Yan

130th Engineer Brigade

8th Theater Sustainment Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Our modern world is inundated with movies, podcasts and Facebook posts that seem to indicate if we can only just think happy thoughts everything will be better.

For those wrestling with the struggles of this world, this advice falls flat.

There is, however, power in positive thinking that is not just a feel good way to feed our ego. The power in positive thinking is ultimately rooted in what we believe to be true.

In the Christian New Testament, Paul gives us a clear direction in how we can think positively:

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things” (Philippians 4:8).

For the Christian, the Bible clearly leads us in the direction of positive thinking in our Christian walk. As believers, we have the power of God to discipline our thinking. It takes effort to train the mind to lean towards hope in the midst of suffering; yet, it’s worth it when the fruit of godliness springs up within your soul.

A positive attitude contributes to success in life more than anything else, according to a Stanford Research Institute study that shows a full 87.5 percent of people’s success can be traced to their positive attitudes, while just 12.5 percent of their success comes from their aptitude, knowledge or skills.

What can you do if your mind is weighed down by negative attitudes that limit your success? You can change your attitudes, with God’s help. Here’s how:

Understand the power of attitude. If you allow negative attitudes (such as anxiety, envy, anger, bitterness or pride) to grab hold of your mind, those attitudes will lead you to make negative decisions that will affect your life in negative ways. But if you choose to develop and maintain positive attitudes, your life will become positive as a result.

Even when you encounter the challenges and tragedies of living in a fallen world, you’ll be able to deal with them successfully when you choose to approach life with positive attitudes. But keep in mind that changing negative attitudes to positive ones isn’t an instant event; it’s a lifelong process that requires perseverance. Ask God to help you each day.

Make a positive difference in the world. Pray that God will make you a vessel for his love to flow through into the lives of other people. Every day, make the most of the opportunities God gives you to inspire other people to develop positive attitudes, by loving and serving them through both what you say and what you do.

Category: Standing Columns