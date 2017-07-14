Hawaiian Humane Society holds senior-prom adoption event



Hawaiian Humane Society

News Release

HONOLULU — It’s a senior prom, Hawaiian Humane Society style!

On Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Ward Warehouse, Hawaiian Humane will be hosting a special adoption event for senior dogs. There will be a variety of canines, including dogs from the Waianae Rescue, who would love the title of being your personal prom king or queen.

Adoption fees will be waived for all dogs at this event only.

Dance the day away while you get to know your new family member. Commemorate this special event with a prom pawtrait and pawty favors.

Older pets are often overlooked at animal shelters in favor of puppies and kittens, but there are advantages to adopting an older pet. Senior pets may come with some training and understand basic commands. They may be calmer and easier to manage than energetic younger animals.

Size is also not an issue as senior pets come full grown.

Contact HHS

For more details, contact the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2218.

Category: Community