Scholarship open to Army ROTC students

Study.com is excited to share a new scholarship it’s offering to college students who are enrolled in Army ROTC.

Study.com wants to recognize students who have the dedication and strength of character necessary to be successful in the competitive ROTC program. The Army ROTC Study.com scholarship gives one lucky student $500 to help with tuition.

Applying for the Scholarship

Students must apply by April 1, 2018, which gives them plenty of time to submit the quick and easy application. We will choose one winner based on their free response submissions.

Eligibility Requirements

To participate in the scholarship contest, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident.

Must be enrolled (or accepted) in an accredited college or university.

Must be enrolled (or accepted) in the school’s Army ROTC program.

Applications

To submit their application, students should visit this page: http://study.com/pages/Army_ROTC_Scholarship.html.

