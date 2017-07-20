Army launches summer campaign to get Soldiers hired

Army Soldier for Life-Transition

Assistance Program

News Release

The Army’s Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) is hosting a Hire a Soldier Campaign from now until Aug. 11 on SFL-TAP’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The campaign aims to inform transitioning Soldiers on ways to market themselves for civilian careers and offers companies interested in hiring veterans the opportunity to share advice and network.

Several events online are taking place during the course of the campaign, including a Twitter Chat, several Wednesday Facebook Live guest speakers and a contest for the public to submit their best advice for a transitioning Soldier.

“SFL-TAP is helping transitioning Soldiers connect with more opportunities in the civilian sector,” retired Col. Walter Herd, director of SFL-TAP said.

This is the first time SFL-TAP is hosting an online social media campaign. The campaign connects Soldiers, industry professionals and veterans with transition tips in preparation for employment opportunities.

All are encouraged to tag their posts with the hashtag (#HireaSoldier) and follow it during the course of the campaign for updated information.

Now through Aug. 3, SFL-TAP is accepting submissions for a Facebook contest on transition advice for Soldiers. All individuals with transition experience are welcome to submit a short narrative on their personal advice for transitioning Soldiers. On Aug. 4, the sergeant major of the Army, Daniel Dailey, will announce the winner live on Facebook.

On Aug.3, SFL-TAP is hosting a Twitter Chat to bring transitioning Soldiers and industry professionals together to discuss best practices for resume writing and job seeking. The Twitter Chat will use the hashtag (#HireaSoldier). The event will take place at noon Eastern time.

The Army has partnered with Partnership for Youth Success, the Benefits Administration of Veterans Affairs, Warrior Care and Transition, the National Guard, the Army Reserve Private Public Partnership, and the Department of Labor Veterans Employment and Training Services for the Twitter Chat.

The following organizations also plan to participate, including Corporate Gray, First Command, G.I. Jobs, Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Recruit Military, Hiring Our Heroes, Where Opportunity Knox and dozens of others.

The Army is the only branch to have 24/7 services for transitioning Soldiers via phone or online through the Virtual Center, as well as at local brick-and-mortars. SFL-TAP Centers host frequent job fairs, education fairs, hiring events, networking opportunities, employer days, and more, both nationally and internationally. For employers looking to connect with transitioning Soldiers or to learn more about local hiring events, contact the nearest SFL-TAP Center.

