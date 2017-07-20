Health symposium part of Na Koa Regatta kickoff efforts

1st Lt. Jason Kilgore

Schofield Barracks Health Clinic

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The U.S. Army Health Clinic, is helping to kick off the 8th annual Na Koa Regatta by hosting the Na Koa Health Matters Symposium, “Warrior and Family Wellness-Imua One Team!” on Aug. 16 at the Nehelani Banquet & Conference Center, here.

The symposium will provide information for Soldiers, veterans and caregivers.

“The symposium will be extremely informative and fun,” said Col. Deydre Teyhen, commander of U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks. “After the keynote address, we will host three panels. The first panel will discuss (how) the role that sleep, mindfulness and yoga can have such a positive impact on one’s health.”

The symposium is focused on improving the health of Soldiers, veterans, family members, and caregivers alike.

“We have senior leaders attending the symposium that can implement what they learn here into their units,” stated Teyhen. “We are covering topics such as nutrition and your environment, as well as activity, family and social fitness.”

Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth Preston will kick off the Health Symposium with the opening remarks.

“It’s absolutely amazing to have a former senior leader in the Army still so actively engaged,” said Teyhen. “We are very fortunate and honored that he will be participating in this year’s symposium.”

Tickets are still available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warrior-and- family-wellness-imua-one-team-tickets-34341072071 .

Other Na Koa Regatta events include the Na Koa Reception at the Royal Hawaiian Resort on Aug. 17, the Warrior Job Fair at the Hale Koa Hotel on Aug. 18 and the Na Koa Canoe Regatta on Waikiki Beach at Fort DeRussy on Aug. 19.

