Milhorn leaves, Michael joins USARPAC

FORT SHAFTER — Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, outgoing assistant chief of staff of operations, U.S. Army-Pacific, and Brig. Gen. Stephen L.A. Michael, incoming assistant chief of staff of operations, were honored during a Flying “V” ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, July 14.

The Flying “V” ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from USARPAC. The “V” refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony.

Soldiers bearing organizational colors represented USARPAC’s subordinate and theater-enabling commands on the parade field.

Milhorn prepares to depart USARPAC after 14 months of distinguished service as assistant chief of staff of operations. He will stay in the USARPAC area of operations as deputy commanding general of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

USARPAC commander, Gen. Robert B. Brown, officiated the ceremony and addressed the importance of Milhorn’s contributions.

“Jeff has done all kinds of work. He’s synchronizing current operations, future operations and plans for the entire Pacific, from JBLM, Alaska, Japan, Hawaii, Guam, Korea, [and other locations] all over the Pacific,” said Brown. “He’s also synchronizing all this with our major subordinate commands all over the Pacific, as well as our theater enabling commands.”

Brown went on to detail how Milhorn managed the very important responsibilities of integrating new concepts such as Multi-Domain Battle, working to get joint forces together and integrated, and coordinating mission command aspects that are required with I Corps, at the operational level, and Eighth Army in Korea.

“I’ve never seen anyone do it better than Jeff, where he tells them the tough tasks to do, but they are thanking him; they feel like they’re grateful to get that task,” Brown said. “He’s a master at how to get the team going and working in the same direction.

“There’s no better person to go now and be deputy commanding general of I Corps, a key two-star job understanding the Pacific, and Jeff will do that better than anybody,” Brown said.

Milhorn expressed that it was a great honor to have served under Brown, and gave thanks to Brown and other members of the command group. He was especially thankful for Brown’s empowerment of his subordinate commanders.

“To the senior leaders, thank you for your leadership, your vision, your innovative approaches, care and compassion,” said Milhorn. “Gen. Brown, thank you for empowering all your subordinate commanders and their staffs to be able to accomplish the objective you set before them. I’ve never met anyone more inclusive than him.”

Brown also celebrated the arrival of Milhorn’s replacement, Brig. Gen. Stephen L.A. Michael, who is coming to USARPAC from the 25th Infantry Division, where he was the deputy commanding general of operations.

“We’re so lucky to get Team Michael coming in. An amazing officer, with an amazing family, coming from Schofield where he had the great experience of being deputy commanding general,” Brown said. “We’re really glad to have such a talented officer come to us.”

Michael stated, in kind, how fortunate he felt to have the opportunity to serve in the role of the G3/5/7.

“Myself and (my spouse) are honored and humbled to be here today, to be numbered with and amongst you, and we are thankful and grateful for this phenomenal opportunity,” said Michael. “Today we’re honored, not just to be in the great USARPAC team, but to remain in this great community in the great State of Hawaii.”

