ACS is 52 years old and still serving proudly

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Birthdays are special. It is a time of celebration, and we’ve come a long way since our inception in 1965 when Soldiers often heard the saying, “If the Army wanted you to have a family it would have issued you one!”

Times have certainly changed. As Army Community Service celebrates its 52nd birthday on July 25, it is guided by the quote from retired Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Ray Odierno, “The strength of our Nation is our Army, the strength of our Army is our Soldiers, and the strength of our Soldiers is our families.”

Hub of installation

Fifty-two years later, ACS is still strengthening our military community and continues to maintain a strong presence at U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

ACS is known as the hub of information and referral on military installations. The spirit of giving and service is what ACS is all about, and each year its programs touch Soldiers, family members, veterans, survivors and civilians through various programs.

ACS Programs include the Financial Readiness Program, which offers training and counseling on debt elimination, saving money, investing and financial goal setting; the Exceptional Family Member Program, which provides comprehensive and coordinated services to special needs families; and the Army Family Team Building Program, which helps family members understand the Army culture.

Military life is rewarding but can also be challenging. The Family Advocacy Program offers a variety of support services including the New Parent Support Program as well as a team of victim advocates. Victim advocates are available 24/7 at 624-SAFE (7233) to answer questions about family dynamics or provide support to victims. Additionally, the Family Advocacy Program has an array of healthy living classes such as Boot Camp for New Parents, Anger & Conflict Solutions, Stress Solutions, Play Mornings, Parenting 101, and the “It Takes Two” couple class.

ACS strives to strengthen our military community, and through ACS programs and services, our military is stronger, healthier and happier.

A resource

USAG-HI’s ACS is located Building 2091, Kolekole Avenue, Schofield Barracks. Visit or call 656-4227.

