Footsteps in Faith: Are you hungry? Try something of substance

Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Turpin

25th Combat Aviation Brigade

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Have you ever been truly hungry before?

So hungry you begin to look around at grass, nuts and berries because there is no food to be found?

I had the privilege to attend a survival school where we had to scavenge and hunt for our food for days. It was remarkable how you begin to look at everything as a possible source of food. Small animals, bugs, fish, grass, plants and berries become vitally important as the hunger begins to weaken your body and your mental agility begins to fade.

Dreams of Big Macs and pizza began to consume our thoughts and conversations as we sat around a fire at night and craved anything to alleviate our hunger.

Jesus teaches us in the gospel of Matthew 5:6 that “blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.”

In Psalm 42 we read, “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.”

In America we rarely know what it means to be physically hungry. In ancient Israel and in many parts of the world today, the words hunger and thirst speak to a core part of the soul, a desperation that leads to desperate thoughts and sometimes action.

The scriptures promise that if we hunger and thirst after God and His righteousness more than physical desires, we shall be filled. More important than our bellies, our souls will be filled with peace that passes understanding.

We are all hungry, constantly looking for something and wanting to fill that place in our lives that feels unattended and unsatisfied. Just like a good meal, it only satisfies for a short period of time.

The key to being filled is in the pursuit. What are we looking to in order to be filled? Are we looking to relationships, alcohol, money, prestige or rank? Or are we looking to God, who can truly fill our souls with meaning, purpose and eternal hope and value?

Blessed are those who hunger, who thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled. Many of us are starving for something of substance that does not disappoint. Try spending some time reading God’s word, praying and meditating … taste and see that the Lord is good.

