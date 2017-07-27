IPC resident awarded academic scholarship

Island Palm Communities

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Amid a busy schedule that included being a competitive tennis and chess club player, a leader with the Keystone Club, and a volunteer at Schofield Barracks’ Teen Center, Jacey Jenkins continued to excel in academics.

This past spring, she graduated summa cum laude from Leilehua High School.

The activities above are just a snippet of the many organizations she has contributed to, and it explains why Winn Companies awarded her a $1,000 WinningEdge Scholarship.

Winn Companies manages property operations for Island Palm Communities.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be the winner of this year’s WinningEdge Scholarship,” said Jenkins. “This scholarship provided by Winn and IPC will help students like me be able to go further in my college education, and help me reach my dreams in my future career.”

Jacey plans to study mortuary science (affairs) in the fall.

“It’s a terrific moment for me, and I couldn’t be happier to receive this,” she added. “Thank you for this chance.”

