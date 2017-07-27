Revised traffic codes coming Aug. 1

Capt. Bradley TAYLOR

Directorate of Emergency Services

Beginning Aug. 1, the Military Police will begin enforcing the newly revised and approved U.S. Army-Hawaii Regulation 190-5 (U.S. Army-Hawaii Traffic Code).

This regulation captures the various traffic codes governing traffic on all U.S. Army installations in Hawaii; it consolidates and updates a number of pre-existing policy letters covering traffic-oriented violations on our installations along with the prior publication of USARHAW 190-5.

It applies to all Soldiers, civilians, family members, contractors and other personnel who work on, reside on or visit any U.S. Army installation, facility or work site in the state of Hawaii.

Important changes

Perhaps the most significant change is the expansion of traffic offenses that incur monetary fines. Offenses such as seat belt violations, illegal parking and cell phone usage/texting while driving, now have a prescribed fine associated with the offense in addition to a potential prohibition to driving on the installation or a suspension of driving privileges on the installation.

Operating a motor vehicle while using a cellular phone (without a hands-free device), will result in the following:

-First offense: issuance of a citation with a $250 fine (plus court processing fee)

-Second offense: issuance of a citation with a $250 fine (plus court processing fee) and a 30-day suspension of on post driving privileges

-Third offense: issuance of a citation with a $250 fine (plus court processing fee) and a six-month suspension of on post driving privileges

-Fourth offense: issuance of a citation with a $250 fine (plus court processing fee) and a one-year suspension of on post driving privileges.

Another change you need to be aware of relates to offenses that have an associated mandatory on-post driving suspension. Any offenses of driving a motor vehicle while failing to use safety restraints and/or child restraint systems or failing to wear required personal protective equipment while operating a motorcycle will result in mandatory on-post driving suspensions.

To review the new Traffic Code in its entirety, please go to the Garrison Policies tab on the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii website at www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/.

For more information on the services and personnel who support this community, visit the Directorate of Emergency Services at www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/des/default.htm.

