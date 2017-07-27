Schofield ‘Back to School’ sidewalk sales coming Aug. 4-5



Sallie Cauthers

DeCA marketing and mass media specialist

FORT LEE, Va. — Worldwide “Back to School” sidewalk sales are coming to commissaries in August and September, offering patrons significant savings on breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack items.

“Our worldwide sales events will be focusing on items for healthy family breakfasts, fresh-packed school lunches and after-school snacks that children can prepare themselves,” said Tracie Russ, the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of sales. “These are definitely deals you won’t want to miss – savings should be up to 40-50 percent, or even more in some instances.”

The “Back to School” sales event will occur in lieu of the commissaries’ traditional fall Customer Appreciation Case Lot Sale.

Schofield Commissary patrons should mark Aug. 4-5 on their calendars for the sidewalk sale.

“All things for your children’s lunch box,” said Schofield Commissary Store Manager Brad McMinn. “We also have back-to-school toiletries, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, paper towels (and more).”

Worldwide promotion

These sales may offer club pack items, cases of popular favorite cereals and bottled water, and more. Fresh produce is also expected to be part of the events as well as lunchmeats and dairy products. Farmers markets are also scheduled for some commissaries in August. Patrons can check with their local produce manager to see if a market is scheduled for their store.

Throughout August, DeCA’s industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with commissaries to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Always check what’s on the “end of the aisle” for themed items with extra low pricing. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs.

Category: Community