9th MSC says mahalo to Curda, aloha to Anderson

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. David J. Overson

305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

9th Mission Support Command

FORT SHAFTER — Hundreds of Soldiers, families and friends of the 9th Mission Support Command gathered to witness Brig. Gen. Stephen Curda hand the reigns to the incoming commanding general, Brig. Gen Douglas F. Anderson, during a change of command ceremony at Palm Circle, here, July 16.

Honored guests in attendance included U.S. Army Gen. Robert B. Brown, commander, U.S. Army-Pacific, who officiated the event; U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant Lambert, senior enlisted adviser, USARPAC; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Bryan Fenton, deputy commander, USARPAC; Consul General Karena Lyons, consul general of New Zealand; Consul General Kang Young-hoon, consul general of the Republic of Korea; Consul General Guillaume Maman, consulate of France in Hawaii; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Flynn, deputy commanding general–South, USARPAC; Retired Maj. Gen. Jimmie Jaye Wells, Department of Homeland Security; John Wood, director, Pacific outreach, U.S. Pacific Command; and Ambassador P. Pasha Baker, U.S. Army Reserve ambassador to Hawaii.

“Having the privilege to stand in front of you today in such a storied location in order to pass along the colors of a unit with the lineage of the 9th MSC is a humbling experience,” Curda said during his farewell speech. “While I still have your full attention, let me first say how proud and honored I am to have had the privilege to not only have worn this patch, but to have done so as your commander.”

Prior to his full time assignment as the commander of the 9th MSC, Curda’s civilian position was the director of assessment and innovative technology as a tenured associate professor at National Louis University.

“To all the Soldiers and leaders that make up the family of USARPAC, I am confident when I say I was fortunate indeed to have been part of it. And while it is not without a small sense of bereavement,” Curda continued, “I can, without reservation, hand over the reins of leadership to a unit that truly is ready to fight tonight in any contingency or any environment.

‘The worth of any leader can only be realized through the diligence and tenacity of those he or she serves, and in that respect, I can say without reservation that the 9th MSC, and all the hard working Soldiers and civilians are indeed the ‘Pride of the Pacific.’ You look outstanding,” Curda said as he closed his speech.

Brown thanked Curda’s family and expressed his confidence in Anderson.

“This command has been entirely about leadership,” Brown said after the colors were passed. “And (Curda) will tell you that, like everything in life, leadership is entirely about maintaining a balance and being balanced.”

Both he and Curda expressed confidence in the continued success of the 9th MSC, with Anderson at the helm, having previously served as the deputy commanding general, Army Reserve, and director, Army Reserve Engagement Cell, USARPAC.

“(Anderson) is a proven combat leader with the intellectual and professional background to push this command,” said Brown as he introduced Anderson. “Simply put, the Andersons are another great Army Pacific family, and I know they are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to be a part of this functionally diverse team that has significant reach and impact.”

Anderson has served in an impressive variety of positions of increasing responsibility to include leadership of infantry rifle platoons in Korea and at Fort Benning, Georgia; leadership of an Infantry Brigade Military Transition Team with the 1st Iraqi Army Division in Fallujah, Iraq; command of the Great Lakes Division, 75th Training Command, headquartered at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, where he additionally served as the senior installation commander, and the deputy commanding general of the 63rd Regional Support Command, headquartered in Mountain View, California, just to list a few.

As the ceremony came to a close, Anderson left the Soldiers of the 9th MSC with one final message: “We are the Pride of the Pacific, and you will keep it so.”

Category: Change of command, Leadership, News