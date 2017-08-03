Going, going, GONE: FMWR launches vehicle turn-in, auto auction

Karen A. Iwamoto

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers and families on Oahu who don’t have time to sell or otherwise properly dispose of their vehicles before making a permanent change of station move now have another option.

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is launching its Vehicle Turn-In Service on Aug. 9.

In tandem with the service, FMWR will begin holding weekly vehicle auctions. The first auction will take place after Aug. 9, but the final date has yet to be determined by FMWR.

Dennis Duck, deputy director of FMWR, said the program is a win for all involved. Soldiers who may otherwise abandon vehicles that are still in running condition can turn them in instead, Soldiers new to the island looking for inexpensive transportation can bid on a vehicle at the auction, and proceeds from the program will go into the FMWR general fund where they will be used to improve the quality of life for Soldiers and families.

“We asked ourselves, ‘How can we alleviate the problem? What are other bases doing?’” Duck said. “We decided to start this service where you can make an appointment, bring your car down and sign over the title and turn over the keys. We’ll take it off your hands.”

He emphasized that to qualify for the program the vehicles must be in running order and have clean, transferable titles.

Addressing an issue

Abandoned vehicles are a major problem on U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and on the island of Oahu in general, where space – notably parking spaces – are at a premium.

The Garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services has towed over 700 cars from USAG-HI installations since October, said Thomas Burke, the supervisory operations officer with DES.

Island-wide, the City and County of Honolulu has reported that it is running out of space to store abandoned vehicles.

The process

Here’s how the FMWR Vehicle Turn-In Service works:

•Make an appointment to turn in a vehicle at the Schofield Barracks Auto Skills Center.

•Complete a “Statement of Transfer” form and provide the following:

-ID card.

-Clean, transferable title.

-All keys to the vehicle.

-$25 drop-off fee.

•Receive copies of the all completed forms, plus a RecTrac receipt.

Vehicles turned in to the Auto Skills Center will be offered for sale at weekly auctions via the FMWR website and in person at the Auto Skills Center storage lot.

Next: Auction

Here’s how the Vehicle Auction works:

•The Auto Skills Center will assess the vehicles, take photos, complete an inventory sheet and submit information to FMWR.

•FMWR will upload the vehicle’s photo and information to its website. This will be available for viewing by bidders every Wednesday, from 1-5 p.m.

•There are two options for bidding on a vehicle:

1) Online bidding ends by close of business on Thursdays.

2) Onsite bidding, through sealed bids, will be accepted at the Auto Skills Center storage lot until 5 p.m., Wednesday.

•Winning bidders will be notified by Friday and must pick up the vehicle within 48 hours of notification (Saturday and Sunday).

•Winning bidders take the following steps at the Auto Skills Center:

-Pay for the vehicle.

-Pick up RecTrac receipt, which, along with ID card and receipt of payment, will be needed to pick up vehicle from the Auto Skills Center storage lot.

