Keep up to date and vaccinate!

Tripler Army Medical Center Tip

Everyone needs vaccines to help keep them healthy!

From pregnant women to babies, to preteens and teens to older adults, there are different vaccines recommended for you at different ages and stages of your life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend an immunization schedule designed to help protect you against dangerous and even deadly diseases.

Take a few minutes to make sure you and your loved ones are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

•Keep track of your family’s vaccinations as they’re received.

•Make an appointment with your family doctor(s) to make sure vaccinations stay up-to-date.

